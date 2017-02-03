February 3, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

Boot camp

Eddie Flaherty, Keith Smith and Ben Sandy, members of L.L.Bean’s Bootmobile marketing team pepper Scarborough Middle School students with Maine and L.L.Bean trivia Friday, Jan. More...

In the News

Police Notes

Jan. 23   Edgar Elier Olivarez, 38, of Alton, Texas, was arrested during a motor vehicle stop at 5:23 p.m. on Pine Point Road and was charged with operating vehicle without a license.  Jan. 24   More...

In the Know

Scarborough Public Safety hosts rally for fuel assistance

By Bert Follansbee Special to the Leader

Even with the welcome drop in oil prices, and relatively mild winter so far, many still worry about how to heat a drafty home or stretch an already tight budget to buy extra fuel.  Our friends and neighbors at Project G.R.A.C.E. More...

TIDE CHART

Things to Do

Things to Do

The Leader accepts calendar listings from nonprofit organizations. Submissions must be received 10 days prior to publication. Please email your listing to editor@scarboroughleader.com and indicate the date of your event in the reference line. More...

School, town budget process begins

By Michael Kelley Staff Writer

The public presentation of the school and town budgets is another two months away, but the school and town finance committees and town leaders are busy preparing for the day.  Two weeks ago, the two finance committees met to set out the schedule More...

Long wait for parkway tenant may be over

The residences at Gateway Commons would feature ‘luxury apartments’ for ‘lifestyle renters’
By Michael Kelley Staff Writer

Town leaders have waited for more than a decade to see their vision for Haigis Parkway materialize as an office and commercial hub in town, but despite the best of intentions, a recession and a change in the marketplace prohibited that from happening More...

Community News

Council session focuses on future goals for Scarborough

By Michael Kelley Staff Writer

Almost three months into the new council year, town councilors sat down in a workshop session at Scarborough Public Library Monday night to outline future goals and reflect on the progress made on goals set last year.  More...

Town & Country donates to trail fund

Special to the Leader

Town & Country Federal Credit Union announced that it will make the largest philanthropic gift in credit union history to the Eastern Trail Alliance’s Close the Gap campaign. More...

Owner still searches for Beagle missing since October

By Anthony Aloisio Special to the Leader

SACO – A pet beagle has been missing from Saco since the end of October, and no progress has been made since early November in determining her whereabouts.  More...

Sports Spotlight

Teammates find success on the slopes

By Michael Kelley Staff Writer

The skiing experience for Scarborough boys’ ski team co-captains Matt Higgins and Nathan Orff couldn’t be more different, but both have played a critical role in establishing Scarborough as one of the top ski teams in the area this season More...

