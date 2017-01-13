January 13, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

1p1.jpg

Cool running

Allyn Genest, left, and Kristin Cook-Center make a right turn early in Sunday’s Scarborough Frozen 5K. At right, participants begin their 3.1- mile journey in Memorial Park. More...

In the News

Police Notes

Dec. 26  Bronson W. Shapleigh-Archer, 28, of Sebago Lake Road in Gorham, was issued a summons during a motor vehicle stop at 1:19 p.m. on Gorham Road for operating after suspension.  Dec. 28   More...

Click here for all stories

In the Know

Consider these basic winter fire safety tips

By B. Michael Thurlow Special to the Leader

A couple weeks ago we got our first significant snowfall of the season so it seems like an opportune time to review some basic winter fire safety tips. More...

TIDE CHART

Full Story
Click here for all stories

Things to Do

Things to Do

The Leader accepts calendar listings from nonprofit organizations. Submissions must be received 10 days prior to publication. Please email your listing to editor@scarboroughleader.com and indicate the date of your event in the reference line. More...

Click here for all stories

Board will review abatement requests

Town manager optimistic that remediation may settle tax issue prior to February review meetings
By Michael Kelley Staff Writer

After receiving a decision more than four months ago from the Maine Supreme Judicial Court that former Tax Assessor Paul Lesperance had erred in the way he handled a 2012 property tax revaluation, the Board of Assessment Review is scheduled to host t More...

Vote makes for happy clammers

Town council gives OK to add four clamming permits
By Michael Kelley Staff Writer

There may be more activity on the clam flats of Scarborough this year after the town council voted last week to increase the number of clammers allowed to harvest the local stock.  More...

Seat open on school board

By Michael Kelley Staff Writer

A little more than two months after voters returned Jodi Shea and Cari Lyford to the Scarborough Board of Education at the general election in November, another seat has opened on the board.  Kate Miles, who has been serving on the board since 2 More...

Community News

Schools to receive anti-bullying message

Maine Boys to Men is scheduled to meet with eighth-grade boys before visiting the high school
By Michael Kelley Staff Writer

Derogatory comments about women from one of the presidential candidates was front and center in this season’s election coverage and through a partnership with Maine Boys to Men, Scarborough schools are instituting a program that would cease thi More...

Scouting days

Scarborough Cub Scout Den 6 recently hiked the Cliff Walk at Prout’s Neck as they worked on their adventure Paws on the Path. More...

On track for a photo finish

Todd Smith stays on bare pavement Sunday morning as he makes his way to the finish line of the Scarborough Frozen 5K. More...

Click here for all stories

Sports Spotlight

Cayer and Stanton storm the slopes

By Michael Kelley Staff Writer

While many Mainers are tucked underneath blankets staying warm in their homes this winter, Scarborough High School juniors Isabel Cayer and Olivia Stanton most assuredly can be found on the slopes of Maine enjoying the great outdoors.  Skiing is More...

Click here for all stories
Front Page RSS feed