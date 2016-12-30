December 30, 2016 RSS feed / Front Page

1p1.jpg

Bowl season

Junior Garrett Quinn, above, organizes a collection of one-of-a-kind bowls that he and other Alternative Education students created this fall. More...

Great Person voting underway

It’s time to vote for the Leader’s Great Person Award. Each year, readers choose one person they think has made the community a special place to live. More...

In the News

Police Notes

Dec. 19   Kimberly C. Childs, 43, of Elm Street in Biddeford, was issued a summons during a motor vehicle stop at 3:39 p.m. on Route 1 for operating after suspension.  More...

In the Know

Scarborough 55+ program and Martin’s Point team up

Special to the Leader

The town of Scarborough’s 55+ program is proud to announce that they will be holding some weekly programs at the Scarborough Martin’s Point Health Care Center, located at 153 Route 1 in Scarborough.  The 55+ program is thrilled to ha More...

TIDE CHART

Public right to Avenue 2 clarified

By Michael Kelley Staff Writer

Early this spring the town council debated a request from Charles Gendron about discontinuing a portion of Avenue 2 between King Street and the ocean that runs alongside his home.  More...

Officials mull proposed Haigis Parkway complex

By Michael Kelley Staff Writer

For 20 years town leaders have been waiting for their vision for Haigis Parkway to develop and despite pouring time, money and resources into it, the market for the roadway has never materialized as hoped. More...

Community News

No surprise, funding is atop the syllabus

Legislators and school board open conversation at annual workshop
By Michael Kelley Staff Writer

Earlier this month the Scarborough Board of Education held its workshop with legislators – an annual get together aimed at sharing thoughts, concerns and ideas before the legislative work begins and opening up the lines of communication between More...

News Briefs

Town council sets itself up for 2017 With new assignments handed out last week, councilors are ready to tackle whatever comes their way in the new year. More...

Sports Spotlight

Early start propelled Red Storm wrestler

By Michael Kelley Staff Writer

While many of his classmates were beginning to learn how to read, junior Jeremy Sendrowski was several states away learning the basics of wrestling. More...

Things to Do

Things to Do

