District sending out start time survey

By Michael Kelley Staff Writer
When Julie Kukenberger took over the superintendent job last July, one of the first things she began to look into was the feasibility of changing the time school starts at the middle school and high school.  More...

Police Notes

Jan. 16   Donald A. Daigneault, 65, of Pine Haven Street in Saco, was issued a summons at the scene of a motor vehicle accident at 3:20 p.m. on Gallery Boulevard for failing to give motor vehicle information (to owner of damaged property). More...

Iconic Pine Point business closes for good

By B. Michael Thurlow Special to the Leader

Over the long Martin Luther King, Jr. More...

School district filling out forms for renovation funds

By Michael Kelley Staff Writer

When Todd Jepson, director of buildings, grounds and maintenance and other school leaders walks around Scarborough Middle School they see students and teachers working hard in the classroom, but also a building that is in need of updating in order to More...

Growth rate a hot topic again

By Michael Kelley Staff Writer

Scarborough is often cited as one of the fastest growing communities in the state. More...

Oak Hill Fire Station site of fuel fundraiser

By Michael Kelley Staff Writer

Next weekend, the Oak Hill Fire Station, will host a community event not aimed at fire response or public safety, but one aimed at meeting an important need in the community.  More...

Seminar addresses ‘active shooter’ scenario

St. Maximilian is the site of an all-denomination session hosted by a division of Homeland Security and the Catholic Diocese
By Michael Kelley Staff Writer

St. Maximilian Kolbe Church on Black Point Road was full of people Tuesday, but the discussion didn’t center around religion, faith or God, but on a much different topic. More...

Sen. Volk announces local projects in Maine DOT work plan

AUGUSTA – Maine State Sen. More...

The Leader accepts calendar listings from nonprofit organizations. Submissions must be received 10 days prior to publication. Please email your listing to editor@scarboroughleader.com and indicate the date of your event in the reference line. More...

