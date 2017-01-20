January 20, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

Director designs community centerpiece

Great Person 2016 Libraries have always been an integral component of Nancy Crowell’s life
By Michael Kelley Staff Writer
Libraries have always served as a place for community for Scarborough Public Library Director Nancy Crowell and for the past 40 years, Crowell has worked to make sure Scarborough's library is a critical piece of the community and not just a place to check out books.

Police Notes

Jan. 9   Corey W. Shepard, 26, of Devon Street in Portland, was arrested during a motor vehicle stop at 11:38 a.m. on Running Hill Road and charged with operating after suspension and violating bail condition of release.

Police veteran graduates from FBI Academy

By Robert Moulton Special to the Leader

The Scarborough Police Department is proud to announce the graduation of Sgt.

The Leader accepts calendar listings from nonprofit organizations. Submissions must be received 10 days prior to publication.

Hall calls for Gagne

Scarborough High School boys' hockey coach Norm Gagne, hugging Matt Caron after last February's Class A state title loss to Lewiston, has been named to the 2017 class of the Maine Sports

Town seeks community services director

By Michael Kelley Staff Writer

For the first time in more than 30 years, the town of Scarborough is in the market for a new community services director after long-time director Bruce Gullifer retired earlier this month.

Process to fill vacant school board seat set Nominations papers for Kate Miles' seat on the Scarborough Board of Education will be available now through Jan. 30.

Cape Elizabeth hires new town manager

Matt Sturgis has been assessor for both Scarborough and Cape Elizabeth for nearly two years
By Wm. Duke Harrington Staff Writer

CAPE ELIZABETH — In replacing 31-year town manager Michael McGovern, the Cape Elizabeth Town Council did not need to go far, looking just outside McGovern's office door to tap town assessor Matthew Sturgis.

Senator announces area DOT projects

Democratic Sen. Rebecca Millett of Cape Elizabeth shared details of Maine's three-year transportation infrastructure work plan, and what it means for South Portland, Cape Elizabeth and Scarborough.

Glidden guiding Red Storm resurgence

By Michael Kelley Staff Writer

What a difference a year makes.

Maine Sports Hall of Fame class includes Scarborough hockey coach

PORTLAND — The Maine Sports Hall of Fame welcomes the man who brought the Sea Dogs to Portland, an Olympic gold medal swimmer, a World Cup skier, an NBA coach, a Super Bowl champion, an elite triathlete, a Sweet 16 competitor, a high school ice

Front Page