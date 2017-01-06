January 6, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

Slip, sliding away

Caroline Hodsdon, of Cumberland, smiles with her granddaughter, Maia Nagle, 3, of Scarborough, as they go down – and back up – the hill next to Scarborough High School Monday, Jan. 2. More...

Winter sidewalk maintenance in Scarborough

By Michael Shaw Special to the Leader

Many residents of Scarborough are interested in an active lifestyle that includes walking, cycling and other outdoor activities for exercise and transportation. More...

A look back at some of the stories of 2016

By Michael Kelley Staff Writer

A lot has happened in Scarborough over the last 12 months: new businesses opened throughout town; the board of education and town council updated a number of policies and ordinances; the planning board reviewed a variety of development projects, seve More...

Storm alums rally to assist hockey family

By Michael Kelley Staff Writer

For years former members of the Scarborough High School boys’ hockey program have been meeting up to play informal pick up games around Scarborough or at the annual alumni versus high school team game in December, but last week came together fo More...

Voting continues for Great Person of the Year

It’s time to vote for the Leader’s Great Person Award. Each year, readers choose one person they think has made the community a special place to live. More...

